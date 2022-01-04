Snowstorm snarls traffic on Virginia roads, leaving dangerous travel conditions

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads as temperatures will dip overnight, creating dangerous ice on roads.

The Nickel Bridge was closed Monday afternoon at least until after daybreak Tuesday.

While main roads were passable late Monday, the secondary roads had plenty of slick spots and bridges and overpasses remained a concern.

Late on Monday, the Shockoe Valley Bridge was temporarily shut down because of an accident on I-95 North.

“Any wet pavement has the potential to refreeze, especially any of the areas shaded, bridges, overpasses,” said VDOT spokesperson Bethany Glover. “Anywhere that's wet will refreeze once the sun goes down and temperatures drop."

VDOT uses a sand and salt mix so those who are driving can have at least some sort of traction. Snowplows continue to focus on secondary roads and parking lots.

“We were lucky compared to Charlottesville and on up,” said Edward Henley, who plows snow for extra income.

The slush and slick spots don't bother him but he reminds those who have to drive in these conditions to slow down.

“I would tell anybody to take your time and stay a distance away from the car in front of you and you'll be alright," said Henley.

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday night, Virginia State Police’s Richmond division had worked 280 crashes and close to 180 disabled vehicle calls.

Police agencies were urging people to stay at home and only venture out if it was an emergency.

"Everybody that has to go out and work and pay their bills, leave an hour and a half ahead of time and take your time,” said Henley.