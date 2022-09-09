This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Is there a smell of smoke in the air where you live? A controlled burn near Aylett might be the source of the smoky smell.

"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations in the east end of Hanover, specifically the Studley Area," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media. "Multiple units have been in the area and were unable to locate a fire incident within the jurisdictional boundaries of Hanover County. Fire & EMS has been made aware of a large controlled burn in King & Queen County that is resulting in smoke drifting into both King William County and eastern Hanover County. At this time, there is no danger to the public."

CBS 6 reporter Greg McQuade captured images of the controlled burn while in Aylett on another assignment.

WTVR A controlled burn in King @ Queen County produced smoke that could be smelled across Central Virginia on September 9, 2022.

Other staff members reported being able to smell smoke in western Henrico.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.


