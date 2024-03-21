New sleep therapy clinic launches in Scott's Addition

RICHMOND, Va. -- From its hub in a Scott’s Addition coworking space, a recently launched virtual clinic says it’s addressing a deficit in the state’s sleep-therapy resources with an emphasis on a particular treatment for insomnia.

Virginia Sleep Center, which is based in Venture X at 1806 Summit Ave., is seeing patients now. The practice caters to people with chronic insomnia and offers telehealth service with plans to potentially introduce in-person appointments.

The clinic’s therapists focus on a psychological treatment called Conditional Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia, or CBT-I, in which they provide care intended to address patients’ feelings and behaviors that lead to sleep problems.

