RSV? COVID-19? The flu? Virginia doctors report an uptick in respiratory infections

RICHMOND, Va. - Doctors said they've seen more people come into their offices in the last few weeks with some sort of viral respiratory infection. While not at extreme levels, doctors reported increases in cases of RSV, influenza, and COVID-19.

If you're not feeling well and you're wondering whether you're suffering from seasonal allergies or an infection, Dr. Elaine Perry, with Richmond and Henrico Health District, said the general rule of thumb is that if you have a fever, it's likely not seasonal allergies.

She recommended going to the doctor if you're unsure and your symptoms won't go away.

When it comes to COVID-19 specifically, she said though numbers have slightly increased in the last few weeks, the case numbers have plateaued again.

If diagnosed, she said the recommended quarantine time remains at five days.

In regard to children, she said this is the time of year they see more sick kids as they are around more people indoors.

"Next week is Thanksgiving and so there is a time where a lot of people are traveling and so you may be coming into contact with loved ones that you haven't seen in a while," Perry said. "Really think about those loved ones if you're going to visit someone whose immune status is not that great if they're older or they're ill, you know, really make sure that you take precautions around them."

Perry said though there's always a chance of getting sick, things like getting a vaccination if available, covering your mouth, washing your hands, and staying home when sick can all help.

