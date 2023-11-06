Dunnavant and VanValkenburg are on the ballot in Virginia Senate District 16

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Due to redistricting, the Virginia Senate District 16 race in western Henrico pits two well-known members of the General Assembly against each other: Republican Senator Siobhan Dunnavant and Democratic Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg.

Dunnavant has served in the Senate since 2016, bringing with her expertise as an OB-GYN to healthcare issues before the chamber.

VanValkenburg has served in the House of Delegates since 2017, using his experience as a current history and government teacher at Glen Allen High School to address issues facing Virginia teachers and students.

Both candidates have emerged within their respective parties as sober, thoughtful voices and regularly appear with party leaders to address the press or voters at events.

Money has poured in this race with both candidates raising more than $1 million. The results of this race will likely help signal which way the wind is blowing for the parties on election night.

Based on VPAP analysis of past elections, they list the seat as leaning Democratic.

