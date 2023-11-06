Aird and Ditri are on the ballot in Virginia Senate District 13

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Democrat Lashrecse Aird, formerly a three-term delegate representing Petersburg, made the biggest splash of primary season when her victory over Senator Joe Morrissey was seen nationally as a win based on the candidate's differing views on abortion access.

The Republican nominee is Eric Ditri, who grew up in Prince George County and now works as a loan officer at a Virginia mortgage company.

Aird raised more $2 million during this election cycle, likely related to her primary fight with Morrissey and major contributions for workers unions and Planned Parenthood, giving her a significant edge in dollars raised. Ditri writes that crime, poverty, and homelessness are holding the district back and will not "kick the can down the road."

Overall, Democrats on the statewide ticket would have carried District 13 by 10 to 20 percentage points in every election since 2016, and VPAP lists it as leaning Democratic.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News Virginia Voter's Guide 2023 Jake Burns