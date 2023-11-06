Sturtevant and McKenzie are on the ballot in Virginia Senate District 12

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The District 12 Senate race is between Republican Glen Sturtevantand Democrat Natan McKenzie.

Sturtevant defeated current State Senator Amanda Chase by a close margin in the Republican primary. Sturtevant is a former member of the Virginia Senate, a former member of the Richmond School Board, and a lawyer.

McKenzie in the race. McKenzie is a graduate of Virginia State University and works as a financial adviser.

Sturtevant has the fundraising edge and a more recognizable name in the local political scene, modeling himself as a "proven common-sense leader" with conservative credentials. McKenzie lists financial literacy, social justice for all, and protecting women's rights as his top priorities.

Based on recent voting patterns, VPAP lists the district as leaning Republican, and GOP candidates carried the district in the most recent statewide races dating back to 2016.

Virginia Senate District 12 includes western Chesterfield and Colonial Heights.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News Virginia Voter's Guide 2023 Jake Burns