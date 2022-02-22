Watch
Virginia Senate Democrats kill slew of GOP voting bills

Steve Helber/AP
Virginia State Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, left, and committee chairman, Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Fairfax, prepares for a meeting of the Senate Privileges and Elections committee at the Capitol Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 16:34:22-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has defeated a broad range of Republican-sponsored voting reform measures.

Among the bills voted down Tuesday were several measures that would have reinstated a requirement to present a photo ID before casting a ballot. The committee also killed proposals that would have moved up the deadline for returning an absentee ballot, ended same-day voter registration and shorted the early voting period.

The same Senate committee also advanced a campaign finance reform measure that would tighten up record retention requirements and implement reviews of campaign committee financial records by the Department of Elections.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
