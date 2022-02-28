Watch
Virginia Senate Democrats kill GOP gun measures

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 5:01 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 17:01:47-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has defeated a handful of GOP-sponsored firearms bills.

Among those voted down Monday was a measure that would have repealed a law that lets authorities temporarily take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

GOP Del. Marie March called the “red flag” law passed two years ago an affront to Virginians’ constitutional rights as she asked the panel to pass her measure rolling it back. Supporters said the law is being used judiciously by law enforcement in jurisdictions across the state and across the political spectrum.

March’s measure was defeated 9-6.

