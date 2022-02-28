Virginia Senate Democrats kill GOP gun measures

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has defeated a handful of GOP-sponsored firearms bills.

Among those voted down Monday was a measure that would have repealed a law that lets authorities temporarily take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

GOP Del. Marie March called the “red flag” law passed two years ago an affront to Virginians’ constitutional rights as she asked the panel to pass her measure rolling it back. Supporters said the law is being used judiciously by law enforcement in jurisdictions across the state and across the political spectrum.

March’s measure was defeated 9-6.