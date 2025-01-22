'Why we closed' Virginia schools post photos of snow-covered roads

RICHMOND, Va. — The largest school districts in Central Virginia all decided to cancel classes on Wednesday due to road conditions following a blast of winter weather Tuesday night. While Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover schools originally planned to start two hours late on Wednesday, they ultimately decided to cancel school after checking pre-dawn road conditions.

"Our team has continued to assess road conditions as a result of the inclement weather overnight, specifically in the far eastern portion of Hanover County. Conditions have not improved this morning, and roads remain hazardous for our buses, student drivers, staff, and parents," Hanover Schools posted on social media.

"HCPS Operations teams traveled main roads and neighborhood streets across the county this morning. They report unsafe road conditions for bus travel and icy school parking lots and roadways in several eastern areas of the county," Henrico Schools posted, along with photographic proof. "We know that morning closure announcements are difficult. Unfortunately, winter weather in our region is extremely unpredictable and often varies from one part of the county to another. Although families in the Tuckahoe, Brookland, and Three Chopt areas are not seeing snow, families in Varina and Fairfield neighborhoods are waking up to icy conditions. These photos show conditions at Elko and Fairfield middle schools and Highland Springs High School. Rest assured that in all cases, decisions about school closures are made based on student and employee safety."

"Due to road conditions, particularly in the southern part of the county, Chesterfield County schools will be closed on Wednesday," Chesterfield Schools added.

While temperatures will remain subfreezing on Thursday morning, they are expected to rise above freezing by Thursday afternoon.

