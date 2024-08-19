Why she is stressing the need for more mental health services in Va. schools: 'There's never been enough'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Youngkin's Executive Order 33, commonly referred to as a "cell phone ban" in Virginia's public schools, has a second part that's been overlooked.

The controversy over whether or not cell phone use should be allowed during instructional time has been a topic of conversation among teachers, parents, and mental health professionals, often shadowing a piece of language in the order that says $500,000 will be made available from existing state funds to put toward mental health services.

In community conversations regarding EO 33, State Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons said the funding can be distributed to different school districts through grants. The funding would go toward community nights and informational sessions about student mental health and resources.

A spokesperson for Henrico County Schools told CBS 6 in an email that it's unclear how much the funding will go among all divisions statewide, and the district has not seen a related application process.

Funding for mental health services in schools is at the top of mind for those working directly with children in need, like Dr. Sandra Henderson, a clinical child psychologist who frequently partners with school counselors and psychologists for patients.

"There's never been enough," Dr. Henderson said. "The waitlist is long, and they're overworked and overburdened. It's too much. We just need so many more school psychologists in general."

WTVR Dr. Lisa Henderson

This UVA Today article published in January suggests that Henrico County Public Schools had, at the time, the ratio of one school psychologist to 1,835 students.

Dr. Henderson said the stress on school staff comes as more students are faced with mental health issues and more families share their desire for services.

"You get an overload, and that's how it's been for several years," Henderson said.

The provision of Executive Order 33 is a piece of policy that Henderson says parents can be positive about.

Additionally, about $15 million from Virginia's FY25 budget will go toward improving mental health services in schools.

At the local level, in March, Henrico County Public Schools shared its plan to invest $17.8 million in Henrico CARES over the next several years to increase clinical staffing and take the burden off school staff.

Vacancy numbers among local districts appear to be low.

Hanover County has 70 school counselors, six school-based mental health clinicians, and 9 school psychologists. The district is actively recruiting for two school psychologist vacancies.

Chesterfield County Public Schools currently has 215 counselors and 33 school psychologists on staff. There are four counselor vacancies and one school psychologist vacancy at this time.

According to CCPS's FY25 budget, about $2.8 million will be devoted to school psychologists.

"It's encouraging," Henderson said. "It means they're really listening and seeing the need too. What we've got going on right now is just not adequate to meet the difficulties that our students are facing every day in their school day."

Henderson said schools are always in need of funding, not only for positions, but for group sessions, training, testing, and physical spaces that are conducive to the needs of students at each grade level.

"We've always been advocating for more money for these services, but I think it's finally dawning on legislators that this is, not just a wish, this is a needed item," she said.

