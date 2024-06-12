RICHMOND, Va. -- School may be out for the summer, but Donna Michaelis with the Virginia Center of School and Campus Safety said when it comes protecting kids in classrooms, law enforcement cannot take time off.

"It’s really important that during the summer we’re preparing for school to come back," Michaelis explained. "Now is the time that we do the school security checklist that is required by law, do all the safety audits and make sure we do everything that we can to make sure we’re ready to keep kids and staff safe in the upcoming school year."

The organization is wrapping a statewide grant program that gave school divisions funding to update and digitize their floor plans so emergency personnel can take extra measures to prevent worst-case scenarios.

"It’s very very targeted and it shows them exactly where the doors are, how they are numbered and how to make entry," Michaelis said.

Michaelis said that since the grant program launched in 2022, about 98% of Virginia school divisions, including Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover, and Petersburg Public Schools, have virtualized their schematics through a company called Critical Response Group (CRG).

That represents about 92% of all public schools in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Adam Keene

Adam Keene, the active attack program manager at the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, said emergency services in Manassas have already undone multiple trainings using these maps and hope to make drills like the one seen on screen common practice in school divisions there and across the state.

"They could easily and accurately, through high-resolution imaging from the top down, be able to articulate where exactly those first responders need to be, when they need to be there and why they need to be there," he said.

Keene is encouraging other law-enforcement agencies to partner with schools to do the same.

