Northumberland County school bus hit with gunfire while out of service

SUNNYBANK, Va. -- A school bus was struck with gunfire while it was out of service and parked at a residence in Northumberland County Monday night.

Northumberland County Public Schools' said the bus was not being used for official school business when it happened.

It was parked at a home in the Sunnybank area when it was hit with the gunshots, and Northumberland deputies do not believe the bus was an intended target.

The bus's windshield, headlight and side were all struck with the gunfire, according to the district.

"Student, staff, and school safety is, and always will be, our number one priority and concern. NCPS will continue to partner with the Northumberland Sheriff’s Office during this investigation," the school said in a statement posted to their website.

The district noted there will be additional law enforcement presence on campuses when students and staff resume class on Wednesday. The school system was closed Tuesday for Election Day.

