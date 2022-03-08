Virginia, Richmond shatter gas price average records overnight

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia drivers are paying the highest gas prices they have in history.

The state's current gas average is $4.10 per gallon as of 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. That accounts for a 12 cent increase overnight from $3.98 per gallon on Monday.

The statewide record of $4.01 per gallon was set on July 17, 2008 during the Great Recession.

Richmond’s current gas average is $4.11 per gallon — a 14 cent increase overnight from $3.97. The previous record of $4 per gallon was set on July 16, 2008.

Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic pointed to several factors for the increase in prices.

First, the summer blend of gasoline is more expensive than the winter blend.

More families will begin their vacations during warmer months, which will also pump up demand.

“The price jumps we are seeing are based on crude oil prices going up, and the concerns and tension in Russian and Ukraine. That’s pushing price up. Gas is a very interesting commodity in that it’s affected by so many different factors,” Dean explained.

A new poll revealed seven in 10 Americans support a ban on Russian oil, even if that means higher gas prices. A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Washington also voiced their support for the ban.

“We don't want American dollars to support this illegal war,” said Senator Tim Kaine.

Dean told CBS 6 that he doesn’t see any relief in sight.

“The crystal ball has never been foggier than it is right now on looking at where prices are going to go,” he stated. “We have a lot of things going in the wrong direction on gas prices. Everything we are looking at in the near future threatens to push those prices up.”

Dean suggested that this was a good time for families to think about and reconsider how they are using gasoline.

He encouraged people to think about carpooling, use cruise control on the highways and have your car’s maintenance checked.

