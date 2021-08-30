Virginia restaurants, breweries honor U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

PETERSBURG, Va. -- When a Marine named Will ordered two shots at Old Towne's Alibi in Petersburg over the weekend, it helped to unleash a wave of patriotic emotion.

One of the shots was for Will. The second was to honor the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport last week.

When restaurant owner Kat McCay put the second shot on the bar, others took notice.

"As the evening progressed, employees and customers bought and paid for 13 shots," McCay said. "We went ahead and reserved the long table for them."

Old Towne's Alibi/Shavar Wade Old Towne's Alibi

"Several people stopped at the table to pray. We heard many thank yous. Many people were humbled," McCay said. "It warmed my heart. I teared up so many times over the weekend. Many people stopped and said they had served or have family in the military."

McCay, who bought the restaurant earlier this year, said she was raised by patriotic parents who taught her to respect both the country and the military.

"It means a lot to me personally to be an American," she said. "Small businesses are a cornerstone of our great country. We at Old Towne's Alibi will always pay our respects to the brave men and women who have stepped up to serve us in the military."

The shots and the flag will remain on display through Labor Day weekend, McCay said.

Over at Crazy Rooster Brewing Company in Powhatan, owner Jason Miller was busy getting his brewery ready for a concert when a customer approached and asked for an extra table.

When he asked why the table was needed, Miller said the customer wanted to buy 13 beers for the fallen troops.

"I appreciated him bringing that up and told him it was on us," Miller said.

Miller set up the table, put out the beer, and even conducted a moment of silence during the concert.

Crazy Rooster Brewing Company Crazy Rooster Brewing Company

He said it was a time to put politics aside and focus on what was important.

"Ultimately, all the service members, they're all sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, family, and friends. We're all Americans. We're all in this together," he said.

He said the display was met with claps and thank yous.