Virginia restaurant damaged during 'full-scale temper tantrum' over slow service

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- Sheriff's deputies in Stafford, Virginia are looking for a woman accused of damaging a McDonald's over the fast-food workers' slow service.

The woman, according to a social media post published by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, started off by yelling at the staff at the Ferry Road fast food location Tuesday afternoon.

Her actions, according to investigators, escalated from there.

"[She] went on a full-scale temper tantrum, repeatedly slamming the restroom door. The repeated slamming caused the automatic door closer to rip from the door," the post continued. "She fled the scene in a red Mitsubishi SUV. Deputy Jett has the tag for the suspect vehicle and is working to identify the culprit."

Once found, investigators said the customer would be charged with vandalism.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.