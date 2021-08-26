Watch
Virginia Republicans file suit over McAuliffe's paperwork

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This July 15, 2021 file photo shows Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Governor, Terry McAuliffe, right, and US Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., during a tour of Norfolk State University Thursday July 15, 2021, in Norfolk, Va. McAuliffe issued a call Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 for all Virginia employers to require the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers, as a policy debate over how best to deal with the coronavirus pandemic dominates the closely watched race for governor. His opponent, former business executive and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin, who is vaccinated, has consistently urged voters to get the shot but has said he opposes vaccine mandates. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 5:46 PM, Aug 26, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Republicans in the state of Virginia have filed a lawsuit asking the courts to remove Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe from the ballot because he failed to sign his official declaration of candidacy form.

The suit argues he should be disqualified from running because of the omission and says his primary win should be overturned.

McAuliffe's campaign says it submitted the required paperwork.

They are dismissing the suit as “nothing more than a desperate Trumpian move by the Virginia GOP to deprive voters of a choice in this election because Terry is consistently leading in the polls.”

