Virginia Reproductive and Maternal Equity Summit addresses needs of maternal health in communities of color

RICHMOND, Va. — The 2025 Virginia Reproductive and Maternal Equity Summit is on Thursday and with an alarming maternal mortality rate among Black women in the state — the highest in the nation — the summit aims to unite doctors, lawmakers and community leaders in a shared mission: to confront and reshape the landscape of maternal health for everyone, especially for those in marginalized communities.

As reported by recent studies, the statistics surrounding Black maternal mortality are not just numbers; they represent lives lost and families affected due to systemic inequities. Recognizing this significant issue, CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels spoke to the summit's organizer, led by Dr. Camille Hammond, who is determined to transform pain into policy, sparking a dynamic dialogue that prioritizes both awareness and actionable change.

"The time for this conversation is now," Dr. Hammond said. “We must discuss the challenges faced by Black women in reproductive health and identify community resources to help bridge the gaps in care.”

Dr. Hammond shared that Black women:



have a higher risk of infertility



are less likely to get pregnant even with fertility medication



more likely to miscarry if they have a pregnancy,



more likely to deliver early and have pregnancy related diseases,



more likely to die in childbirth

She adds, "Unfortunately, Black women have owned all of the worst health outcomes, but part of that is because of a lack of healthcare, access to high quality, safe, reliable health care."

The summit seeks not only to address these concerns but also to empower attendees with knowledge about the available resources that can lead to successful fertility outcomes and safe pregnancies.

Bridging the gap with legislation

One of the summit's unique aspects is its focus on collaboration between community advocates and policymakers. State Senator Mamie Locke will be among the participants, bringing her legislative voice to a conference that emphasizes the intersection of public health and law.

Dr. Hammond explained, “Laws can provide critical frameworks that ensure healthcare access. If a law mandates coverage for crucial fertility tests or treatments, that opens the door for broader access to quality care for everyone.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with their elected officials, sharing personal stories and advocating for policies that promote equitable access to healthcare. This unique interaction aims to foster understanding and promote healthy, informed dialogue on pressing reproductive health issues.

Empowering communities

Dr. Hammond emphasizes that the summit is not just about raising awareness — it’s about empowering individuals.

“I want attendees to leave knowing that their experiences and needs are valid. There are real solutions and support available within their communities,” she said. For many Black women, historical narratives have often diminished their experiences and struggles. The summit counters this narrative by acknowledging their pain and equipping them with the tools to advocate for their health.

Join the conversation

The 2025 Virginia Reproductive and Maternal Equity Summit is free and accessible both in person at the VCU Health Hub and William an Mary School of Business and online via Zoom. It starts at 6 p.m. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into local resources, expert advice, and the chance to advocate for better policies affecting maternal health.

As Dr. Hammond had a closing message to women, especially Black women, "Don't give up. There are resources available, and we can work towards overcoming these challenges together."

To register and find more information, click here.



📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.