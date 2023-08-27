Virginia Repertory Theatre to honor MLK and the anniversary of the historic March on Washington

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has been 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream Speech" at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The Virginia Repertory Theatre (Virginia Rep) is commemorating this momentous moment in history with a tribute based on his life and events leading up to the iconic speech.

"A Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. in Music and Prose by The Roots" is happening Monday, August 28th at 7pm at the First African Baptist Church on Hanes Avenue in Richmond.

Desiree Roots, Virginia Rep's Artistic Director of Community, wrote the act and is performing it with her brother, Rev. Dr. Arthur L. Roots.

Desiree is known throughout Virginia as a performance artist and Dr. Roots is a recording artist who is also known regionally for his sermons.

Desiree Roots will present a narrative of King's story, with Dr. Roots portraying King himself, presenting many of his writings and concluding with the famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

MLK RVA and L2L Leadership institute are promoting this event and awarded Virginia Rep and Desiree Roots each their 2022 Drum Major of Service Award in honor of Dr. King.

"We are honored to support Ms. Roots and Virginia Rep in bringing this program to the community," the promoters said in a statement.

The performance will include musical elements from the Roots' and the RVA Community Voices Gospel Choir accompanied and directed by Michelle Lightfoot.

The event is free to attend, but reserving a spot is recommended. You can do so using this link.

