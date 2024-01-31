Watch Now
Ousted co-founder sues Virginia Repertory Theatre, alleging age discrimination

BizSense
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jan 31, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A legal drama is beginning to unfold between Virginia Repertory Theatre and one of its co-founders.

Phil Whiteway recently filed a lawsuit against Virginia Rep alleging he was forced out of the organization due to his age. When he was fired from Virginia Rep in August 2023, Whiteway was 71 years old.

The former managing director is seeking reinstatement with the organization in addition to lost pay and other compensation for the age discrimination that he says he experienced and retaliatory actions he argues were taken against him for his refusal to retire voluntarily.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

