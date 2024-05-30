Virginia Rep and ousted co-founder settle age discrimination suit

RICHMOND, Va. -- The curtain has fallen on a legal drama between Phil Whiteway and the theater he co-founded.

Whiteway has settled a lawsuit he filed against Virginia Repertory Theatre that alleged he was fired last year from the organization because of his age.

Both parties declined to comment on the settlement when reached Wednesday.

Whiteway, who was ousted from the performing arts nonprofit in August at the age of 71, alleged in the December lawsuit that he experienced age-based discrimination and retaliatory actions taken against him for his refusal to retire voluntarily.

Virginia Rep denied the accusations.

