Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia Rep and ousted co-founder settle age discrimination suit

virginia-rep-exterior-downtown-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
virginia-rep-exterior-downtown-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:39 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 06:39:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The curtain has fallen on a legal drama between Phil Whiteway and the theater he co-founded.

Whiteway has settled a lawsuit he filed against Virginia Repertory Theatre that alleged he was fired last year from the organization because of his age.

Both parties declined to comment on the settlement when reached Wednesday.

Whiteway, who was ousted from the performing arts nonprofit in August at the age of 71, alleged in the December lawsuit that he experienced age-based discrimination and retaliatory actions taken against him for his refusal to retire voluntarily.

Virginia Rep denied the accusations.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone