Virginia Repertory Theatre leaders field questions about its future

David Timberline
Virginia Rep leaders Klaus Schuller (managing director), Rick Hammerly, (artistic director), and Martha Quinn (chair of VA Rep’s Board of Directors), fielded questions from nearly 100 audience members and 60 virtual attendees at an open forum held Monday night. <br/>
RICHMOND, Va. -- In a wide-ranging discussion, leaders of Virginia Repertory Theatre fielded questions from the community during a 90-minute open forum on October 7 at the Virginia Rep Center on Hermitage Road. The town hall event was also held to thank the more than 1,300 donors that have donated to the organization since Sept. 19, when it announced it needed $600,000 within two weeks or it would be forced to close.

Representing VA Rep was Managing Director Klaus Schuller, Artistic Director Rick Hammerly, and the chair of VA Rep’s Board of Directors Martha Quinn. The nonprofit is the largest theater company in Central Virginia and produces shows in three venues throughout Richmond. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

Why Virginia Rep needs to raise $600,000 or close its doors forever: 'It's a gut punch'

