Virginia Rep, Central Virginia’s largest professional theater company, says it needs to quickly raise $600,000

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Rep, Central Virginia’s largest professional theater company, says it’s on the verge of closing its doors for good unless it can immediately raise $600,000.

In a press release that went out this morning, the nonprofit stated that “without immediate intervention from donors, local and state government, and our patrons, the current production of Stephen King’s ‘Misery’ will be our last.” Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

