Virginia Rep cancels the co-production 'Fat Ham' amidst ongoing financial concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — Patrons trying to buy tickets for “Fat Ham” at Virginia Repertory Theatre early this week were not able to order them online and, when they called the box office, were informed that the show’s run had been canceled.

The production, which was co-produced with Virginia Stage Company, had just completed a three-week run in Norfolk. On Wednesday, social media erupted in a firestorm of consternation after cast members of “Fat Ham,” expecting to move up to Richmond to work on the show here, spread the news that they were abruptly told not to bother. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.



