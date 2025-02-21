Watch Now
Virginia Rep cancels the co-production 'Fat Ham' amidst ongoing financial concerns

Erica Johnson
The cast of “Fat Ham” in performance at Virginia Stage Company in Norfolk earlier this month. Virginia Rep co-produced the show with Virginia Stage but canceled the run in Richmond. <br/>
RICHMOND, Va. — Patrons trying to buy tickets for “Fat Ham” at Virginia Repertory Theatre early this week were not able to order them online and, when they called the box office, were informed that the show’s run had been canceled.

The production, which was co-produced with Virginia Stage Company, had just completed a three-week run in Norfolk. On Wednesday, social media erupted in a firestorm of consternation after cast members of “Fat Ham,” expecting to move up to Richmond to work on the show here, spread the news that they were abruptly told not to bother. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

