RICHMOND, Va. -- With a multimillion dollar deal wrapped up on Tuesday, Virginia Repertory Theatre plans to raise the curtain on its newest performance venue before the end of the year. The nonprofit theater group purchased the Scottish Rite Temple property at 4204 Hermitage Road for $3.5 million, Managing Director Phil Whiteway said. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

