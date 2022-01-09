Red Cross offers safety tips after 12 house fires over 2 days

RICHMOND, Va. -- Teams with the American Red Cross Virginia Region have been dispatched to help 15 families after 12 house fires over just two days, officials with the agency said.

Six of the fires between Friday and Saturday happened in Central Virginia: Hopewell; Richmond; Goochland; Caroline; Petersburg; and Cumberland. Two others happened in Fredericksburg and Stafford, officials said.

The Red Cross offered these safety tips in hopes of preventing fires:

Never leave cooking unattended.

Keep all items that can catch on fire, such as blankets, curtains and clothing, at least three feet from any heat source that could ignite them (candles, space heaters…).

Make sure to have a working smoke alarm (less than ten years old) on every floor of your home.

If you do not have a working smoke alarm, and would like one, click this link and someone will reach out.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!