LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia man broke a state catfish record after he arrowed a 66-pound, five-ounce blue catfish, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Jason Emmel, of Louisa, arrowed the big fish in the Pamunkey River.

With that, he set the new state record archery blue catfish.

The previous record of 62-pound, four ounces was set just last year.

