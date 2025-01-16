REAL ID deadline approaches in Virginia. Without a new one, you may not be able to board your next flight.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles spokesperson is urging residents to apply for a REAL ID prior to the looming spring deadline.

Starting May 7, only state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security requirements established by the REAL ID Act will be allowed for official purposes, including boarding commercial aircraft, according to a TSA press release.

That means passengers must have a REAL ID to board domestic flights in and out of Richmond International Airport in Henrico County.

The REAL ID Act was enacted after 9/11 to enhance the security of documents and the ability for the government to identify passengers. The designation on licenses is represented by a white star inside a dark circle.

Mike Pressendo, Virginia DMV director of communications and marketing, said the REAL ID is optional for Virginians, yet someone may find themselves needing to travel by air.

“Even if you don't have plans to travel, a lot of folks, particularly as you get older, maybe your passport’s expired. [The TSA is] not going to honor it, so you can't just rely on your passport,” explained Pressendo.

More than 3.9 million Virginians have already applied for or received their REAL ID. Pressendo advised against waiting until the last minute to avoid potential delays while highlighting the $10 one-time fee.

“Most importantly, start the process online. You can fill out a bunch of the stuff, and then you can book an appointment,” he said.

Pressendo mentioned it took his wife just 18 minutes inside the DMV when she applied for a REAL ID because she did her homework.

He noted that the DMV has partnerships to help obtain original documents if needed.

“People get divorced, they change their name. People don't like their name, they change their name. But we need to have the original documentation to prove that that name has changed. So even though you may have been married for 30 years, the federal government doesn't care. They want to see the paperwork,” Pressendo said.

