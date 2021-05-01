Virginia public works employee killed by falling tree limb: 'We are truly saddened'

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- A Virginia public works employee was killed when a falling tree limb struck the worker while on the job.

The City of Harrisonburg said in a statement that the Parks and Recreation employee was working alongside a public utility staffer at Riven Rock Park on Friday when the accident happened.

Officials said the other worker called 911 and attempted to give the victim medical aid, but the employee didn't survive.

The worker wasn't identified and an exact cause of death wasn't immediately given.

City officials said they will "work to better understand the circumstances" surrounding the "workplace accident."

"We are truly saddened by today’s events, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community members at this difficult moment for our colleague’s loved ones and our City of Harrisonburg team - especially our Department of Parks and Recreation," City Manager Eric D. Campbell said.