Virginia prosecutors ask feds to review Park Police shooting

Bijan Ghaisar
Posted at 5:21 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 17:21:08-04

FAIRFAX, Va. -- State and local prosecutors in Virginia are asking the Justice Department to reconsider its decision not to prosecute two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot a motorist after a stop-and-go chase in 2017.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano wrote a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Herring and Descano are pursuing involuntary manslaughter charges against against the officers in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar.

But the prosecution is facing numerous hurdles because federal prosecutors, after a two-year investigation, elected not to charge the pair.

A hearing is scheduled for August in federal court as to whether local prosecutors can move ahead with their case.

