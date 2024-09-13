Virginia Pridefest, 'biggest and best party in Richmond,' is Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Pridefest, a program of Diversity Richmond, returns on Saturday to Midtown Green with a message of joy, inclusivity and fun.

James Millner, who has been the director of Virginia Pridefest for a decade, said bringing everyone together in a safe space is the message he wants to get out.

"This is about the best of Richmond. It sends a very powerful message that LGBTQ people are welcome, celebrated and seen in this city," Millner said.

Alvion Arnell Davenport, a Pride Board Member and performer, gives credit to the founders of Pride who paved the way for a Virginia Pridefest.

"The first Pride was a riot led by drag queens save the day again, and so you know now it has become a celebration of that riot," Davenport said.

WTVR Antoinette Essa and Alvion Arnell Davenport

That was in New York in 1969. For this weekend’s celebration, Davenport will perform as Miss Continental Plus, winner of the 2024 National Drag Pageant.

"So this year on the Pride Stage for the first time in the state of Virginia, the winner is actually from the state of Virginia," Davenport said. "I will be able to share that with my community."

Saturday’s free event also features other local and national acts.

"We have Tank and the Bangas as our headliner. We have Crystal Waters," Millner said. "We have Robin S. So back to the old school 90s divas dance music. We've got Kennedy Davenport from "RuPaul's Drag Race." We've got mistress Isabel from "RuPaul's Drag Race."

WTVR

In addition to the entertainment, Pridefest will have information, and activities appropriate for young people and their families, voter registration, food trucks and 146 exhibitors and vendors.

"We have a full-on bar [with] beer, wine," Millner said. "We have a sober space for people who are in recovery, like myself, so that they can come and feel a part of this."

The message is clear, Virginia Pridefest is all about community and inclusion.

"I think if there's one thing that the LGBTQ community is known for, it is how to throw a party. So this is the biggest and best party in Richmond," Millner said. "Don't knock it until you try it. Come out. See what it's all about."

Davenport said that Pridefest and "things like this are not only just for us, but they're a wakeup call for the community to show that we're normal."

"So come on out," Davenport said. "Understand the experience, understand the lifestyle, and then maybe you'll be less judgmental about the way that we live."

The free event is Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Midtown Green, formerly Bon Secours Training Center. Click here for more information.

WATCH: What’s next for Bon Secours Training Camp in Richmond

What’s next for Bon Secours Training Camp in Richmond

The 43rd Street Festival of the Arts, with 75 local and regional artisans, music and food trucks is another free event happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue. The event benefits the non-profit CARITAS.

For a weekend of Jazz, head to the Lake Anna Jazz Festival at Cooling Pond Brewery & Winery in Mineral. The event features about a hundred musicians performing on multiple stages 12 -6, and 12 – 5, Sunday 12 - 5pm. Tickets $10 at the gate or you can buy them online.

The Heart of Virginia Festival is celebrating the arts, music and food in Historic Farmville. The event kicked off Friday and continues Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with a 5 & 10K at High Bridge Trail. Then the festival continues on Main and High Streets in Farmville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.