Did anyone win Powerball? Some Virginia Powerball tickets earn big money prizes.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One Powerball ticket sold at the Food Lion on Genito Road in Midlothian, Virginia matched enough numbers to win $150,000. It was one of two $150,000 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia for Monday night's drawing.

In addition to the two $150,000 Powerball winners in Virginia, there was one $1 million winner and four $50,000 winners.

Since no tickets matched all the Powerball numbers, Wednesday night's jackpot not sits at an estimated $1.73 billion.

The $1 million ticket was sold at Lee’s Sandwiches on Annandale Road in Falls Church, Virginia.

The two $150,000 winning tickets were bought at:



Food Lion, 13530 Genito Road, Midlothian

Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Chesapeake

The four $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

7-Eleven, 4086 Majestic Lane, Fairfax

7-Eleven, 18750 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle

7-Eleven, 1108 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake

Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Richmond

The winning numbers announced were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.73 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing Wednesday night would be an estimated $756.6 million.

Federal taxes eat into the winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.