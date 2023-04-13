Watch Now
Mystery surrounds Virginia's newest Powerball millionaire

Gas station owner Andy Gill poses outside the Powerball sign outside the store where the winning ticket was sold.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Around 2,500 people call Dublin, Virginia home. One of those people in the small Pulaski County town 200 miles southwest of Richmond may soon be one of Virginia's newest multi-millionaires.

Someone bought a winning Powerball ticket worth close to $162 million at the Gill Brothers gas station on Cleburne Boulevard back on March 4. More than one month later, that winner has not yet come forward to collect the cash.

"Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date (March 4) to claim the prize," a Virginia Lottery official wrote in an email. "It’s the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game and the second time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Virginia."

The winning numbers were 10-16-18-40-66 with a Powerball number of 16.

"We’re so happy for our customers," gas station owner Andy Gill said after the winning numbers were drawn. "Whoever won it, won it here in Pulaski County in our itty bitty store.”

Gill's store received a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery. They get that money whether or not the Powerball winner ever comes forward.

