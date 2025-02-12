Tens of thousands in the dark as winter storm knocks out power in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 90,000 Dominion Energy customers were left without power Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. after a winter storm dumped snow and ice on Central Virginia Tuesday. Click here to see updated Dominion outage numbers.

The majority of Dominion outages were reported in Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

Dominion Energy urges customers experiencing outages to report them by calling 866-366-4357 or do so online.

If you encounter downed trees or power lines, it is critical to stay at least 30 feet away and treat any downed line as live.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.