Virginia police officer resigns after 'multiple traumatic experiences' -- and opens cake shop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- A Newport News police officer has decided to leave law enforcement and trade it in for something sweeter.

Olajuwon Bynoe served several years in the U.S. Army and a few years with the Newport News Police Department. However, after the birth of his fourth child, he decided it was time for a change.

"In the past two years, I’ve experienced multiple traumatic experiences with my co-workers. I kinda’ wanted to get a change of pace and start making cakes full-time," Bynoe said.

Bynoe is following in his father’s footsteps. He said when he was young, he would help his father in his cake shop in New York.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing some businesses to struggle and even close, he felt it was the right time. He has four young children including a newborn. His wife, Aysia, was there by his side, helping with the business on opening day Saturday.

"So, when he said that, ‘You know, I want to quit being a police officer,'" explained Aysia. "With everything going on, the stresses, I was in full support. I was like, ‘Let’s do it.'"

O’s Cakes is located inside the Patrick Henry Mall near the food court. It offers cakes by the slice, custom cakes, cupcakes, and cakes in jars. A few of the flavors include Strawberry Shortcake, Cinnamon Crunch, and Oreo Red Velvet.

