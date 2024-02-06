These Virginia renters and advocates are rallying for better housing conditions: 'The public needs to know'

RICHMOND, Va. -- You regularly read about issues renters in Central Virginia experience when trying to get a landlord or rental company to fix an issue with their unit to no avail. On Tuesday afternoon, a group of renters and advocates took some of those issues to lawmakers at Virginia's Capitol.

A rally hosted by Virginia Organizing sought to show the human element behind housing conditions that go unaddressed.

Andrea Jackson works on housing issues for people in Waynesboro and spoke at the rally. She has a reputation in her community.

"I shared the mold story. I’m like the mold person," Jackson said. “There was one where — I’ve never seen mold grow like this — there was mold growing on the baby high chair. It was just like fast. As soon as they would wipe it down and put the bleach on whatever, it would grow back.”

Because of the power imbalance advocates like Jackson say exists between renters — especially those with lower income — and landlords, she has heard stories from Virginians who struggle to get mold issues addressed swiftly and appropriately.

“For many people in our chapter and across the state, mold remediation looks like throwing bleach on the walls and wishing it away," she said.

Enhancing mold remediation protections for renters is just one of several bills the group would like to see passed this session.

Another would give cities and counties the authority to take action on behalf of a tenant if a property owner fails to address egregious safety and health concerns in a timely manner. One of the bills' patrons said this bill goes after "slum lords," not most landlords.

The rally also focused on legislation to prevent utilities from shutting off someone's power or water in extreme heat or cold, and another that would allow localities to enhance energy efficiency standards beyond what the state stipulates, which is the only one to fail to pass out of committee at this point.

Ladelle McWhorter, who helped lead the rally, said helping fix problems for people in situations where many times feel they feel powerless should be a universal good.

"It can happen to anyone, truly," she said. "I think the public needs to know more about it from the people's side, and when they do, people care.”

“Everybody just wants to be treated fairly, and that’s what it’s all about. We’re just hoping to give people that dignity and respect they deserve," Jackson said.

Several of the bills mentioned Tuesday have advanced forward this session. Democrats — who control the legislature — are expected to pass several of them and send them to Governor Youngkin (R) for review.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!