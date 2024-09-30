Appalachian State student from Midlothian likens conditions in North Carolina to 'The Purge'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Parts of western North Carolina remain underwater after being ravaged by what's being called a "once-in-a-thousand-year rainstorm."

Hurricane Helene brought catastrophic flooding and mudslides to Asheville, Boone, and surrounding areas. In Buncombe County, WRAL reported that the county's sheriff confirmed at least 30 deaths from the storm.Officials expect North Carolina's death toll to rise.

Winn Brooks, an Appalachian State student from Midlothian, Virginia, caught video of some of the floodwaters coming into Boone.

"It was literally like a warzone. There were sirens everywhere. Everyone was going crazy, and whatnot. It was definitely devastating to say the least," Brooks said.

Brooks said his dorm lost power and some of his classmates had their homes and cars destroyed by fallen trees and floodwaters.

“First I saw flooding everywhere, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is crazy.' And then we go outside and we see that there’s just a 10-foot sinkhole connected to this music venue that’s right next to my dorm. And the people were yelling at us saying it was going to collapse any minute. And while we were outside, the dorm right next to mine caught on fire," Brooks said. "It was like 'The Purge.'”

Brooks was able to get out of Boone about a day after the storm passed, having to drive through debris to get back to Central Virginia.

Classes have been canceled until at least next Friday.

"I didn’t expect it to be as detrimental as it was. And even two days before I was on a hike with all my buddies and we were like, 'Oh this is so nice.' And then, it’s crazy how everything got destroyed just like that," Brooks said.

Other Virginians are waiting to hear from their loved ones who may not have been able to make it out of the mountains.

Shannon Lowry, who lives in Williamsburg, has not heard from one of her best friends who lives in Burnsville since Friday morning.

“It’s the unknown, we don’t know. We don’t know anything," Lowry said.

Almost all roads in western North Carolina are considered closed due to the storm. Lowry said she's been constantly checking social media and news channels for updates.

"There's no way to get to them unless I walk a mountain or use a helicopter," Lowry said.

Sunday, Gov. Youngkin's office said over 70 rescues were made in Southwest Virginia, and federal assistance is on the way.

The Red Cross is manning five different shelters, serving at least 1,000 meals and giving away more than 100 supply kits to those in need.

According to the Red Cross, about 1,500 blood donations were canceled across the southeast due to the storm.

The Red Cross is encouraging those who can give blood or donate supplies to field teams.



North Carolina residents can call 211 or visit nc211.org to get updates on resources and "check-in" lists that may include their loved ones' names.

Out-of-state callers can call 1-888-892-1162 to check in on loved ones in North Carolina.

Virginians can also dial 211 for help or contact local emergency management offices for details on local sheltering operations or supply needs here.



