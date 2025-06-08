2 Virginia National Guardsmen critically injured in Route 460 wreck were ejected from Humvee, troopers say

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Two Virginia National Guardsmen were critically injured in a wreck along Route 460 in Dinwiddie County, sources told Jon Burkett.

Troopers were called to the 3000 block of Cox Road (Route 460 West) at 3:10 p.m. after a Humvee that was part of a military convoy crashed, Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan with Virginia State Police said.

Officials said the Humvee towing a single-axle trailer started to lose control because of "issues with the trailer."

When the driver tried to regain control, the vehicle ran off the right side, overcorrected and then flipped several times, Shehan said.

The driver and front-seat passenger, who were both wearing seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken by ambulance to VCU Medical Center while the front-seat passenger was medflighted to VCU Medical Center, Shehan said.

Both sustained serious, life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The crash closed Route 460 in both directions, and drivers were urged to "seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

Eastbound lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m., while westbound lanes reopened and the scene was clear around 6:30 p.m.

Shehan said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.