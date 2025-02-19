Virginia National Guard stationed to help during winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen are stationed across Virginia to assist as winter weather moves through the Commonwealth.

"This is what the National Guard is all about,” Brig. Gen. Todd Hubbard said. "Our soldiers and airmen were in the right place at the right time to augment local emergency response efforts to help our fellow Virginians in a time of need. I am really proud of how adaptable, flexible, and resilient our personnel have been in rapidly changing situations. Now we have been able to position additional forces at key locations in advance of a potentially hazardous snowstorm, and our troops will be ready to go if needed. I want to once again thank our families and employers for their continued support, which is so critical to mission success.”

Following the last winter storm, the Guard distributed water and food, helped with evacuations, and cleared trees and other debris.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.