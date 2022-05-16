Virginia Museum of History & Culture reopens after after multi-million dollar renovation

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) reopened over the weekend after a multi-million dollar renovation.

The Virginia Historical Society's museum celebrated the new space with a two-day festival featuring live music, food and educational activities.

The changes, which cost around $35 million, were the most extensive since the museum was founded 190 years ago. Nearly two-thirds of the museum was renovated, officials said.

The transformed space is said to be designed to engage, inform and inspire and to open the minds of people of all ages by making connections between yesterday and today.

“The changes are amazing. I really was amazed,” Rosemary Morton, a retired reading specialist, said. “A lot of work was put into the design and the architecture.”

The VMHC boasts multiple new exhibits and experiences designed to reflect and educate on the extensive history of the Commonwealth.