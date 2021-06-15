Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to undergo massive expansion

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whittled down from dozens of proposals after an RFP last year, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts expects to unveil the design of a massive new expansion later this month. The state-owned museum said this week it will announce the winning architectural proposal by June 30 for a $190 million project that would increase its space from 650,000 square feet to nearly 800,000 square feet. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

