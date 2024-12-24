Virginia museum becomes Certified Autism Center: What parents need to know

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) will ring in the new year with a special designation as a Certified Autism Center (CAC).

A CAC is a facility or organization in which at least 80 percent of its staff is highly trained, fully equipped, and certified in the field of autism.

Museum Director of Education Maggie Creech said her team has worked with the Autism Society of Central Virginia since 201 to earn this distinction.

“We go out to the Autism Society of Central Virginia’s trunk-or-treat events. We do special programming for them focused on our replica artifacts. So this partnership, I think, has been raising our profile, and I think we're starting to carve out a little spot for ourselves,” Creech explained.

CBS 6 spoke to Creech in their temporary exhibition, "Traveling Bricks," which features over 1 million Lego bricks showcasing various forms of transportation.

The museum hosts Sensory Friendly mornings, which offer a modified experience with low or no sound and dimmed lights to make it more enjoyable for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder or sensory concerns.

Educators are available with activities and games museumgoers can interact with during the special morning.

“Things can get a little loud. So we have two days a year where we bring down outside noise, like music. We open it up early, prior to the public being here, so individuals who are really impacted by sound or light can come in and enjoy a quieter, calmer environment,” Creech said.

Creech spoke about the museum’s intentions to be more hands-on, like their Lego pit with 200,000 individual bricks.

“We want to be creating this next great generation of history lovers and museumgoers, because that's what keeps us happy. It’s what keeps us strong as a community. Bring your kids, and it's okay to make a little mess. We've got the training, and we are happy to deal with it because we want them here,” she said.

At 9 a.m. on January 3, VMHC on Arthur Ashe Boulevard will hold a Sensory Friendly morning. A ceremony will follow, officially recognizing the museum as a CAC.

