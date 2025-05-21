Program helps Virginia mothers recover from substance abuse while keeping families together

RICHMOND, Va. — In Richmond, a unique program is helping mothers overcome substance abuse while allowing them to stay with their children. The Richmond Behavioral Health Authority's North Side Campus provides comprehensive treatment for pregnant women and mothers with young children.

Amanda Brandt and her 4-month-old daughter Dakota are both thriving at the facility, one of only two locations in Virginia with a residential treatment program that keeps mothers and children together.

"I was actually pregnant while incarcerated so I was actually able to get out, have her at the hospital like a normal pregnancy and then come straight here and be with her," Brandt said.

The program addresses a critical need for mothers seeking recovery services without being separated from their children.

"It was hard to find something that other me and her could both be at and stay together and I was so thankful for RBHA because there was no other place to go around here," Brandt said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined RBHA administration to highlight the work being done to address maternal mental health. The governor issued a proclamation for Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month to bring attention to these often overlooked issues.

"Because healing should not mean separation. And recovery is stronger when families remain together," said Cristi Zedd, RBHA CEO.

For mothers like Brandt, the support has been life-changing.

"I know what it feels like to think you've messed up too bad to come back from it, but you haven't. If I can do it anyone can," Brandt said.

"It could've been a whole different story if I didn't have the support," Brandt said.

