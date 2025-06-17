Police respond to exotic animal encounter at Virginia motel

FAIRFAX, Va. — A 6-foot alligator was discovered outside a motel room in Fairfax County early Monday morning, prompting a police response.

Fairfax County police received an unusual call just after midnight about the reptile on Richmond Highway in Huntington.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found both the alligator and its owner.

Investigators determined the alligator was being transported from New York to a zoo in North Carolina.

Virginia law prohibits the possession of exotic animals, including alligators.

Police and animal protection officers safely escorted both the alligator and its owner out of Fairfax County.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.