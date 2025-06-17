Watch Now
Police respond to exotic animal encounter at Virginia motel

Alligator spotted walking around Virginia motel
Police respond to 6-foot alligator outside Virginia motel room | Exotic animal encounter
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 6-foot alligator was discovered outside a motel room in Fairfax County early Monday morning, prompting a police response.

Fairfax County police received an unusual call just after midnight about the reptile on Richmond Highway in Huntington.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found both the alligator and its owner.

Investigators determined the alligator was being transported from New York to a zoo in North Carolina.

Virginia law prohibits the possession of exotic animals, including alligators.

Police and animal protection officers safely escorted both the alligator and its owner out of Fairfax County.

