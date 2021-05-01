Watch
Minimum wage increases to $9.50 an hour in Virginia

Minimum increased from federally mandated minimum of $7.25 an hour
Minimum wage increases in Virginia to $9.50
Posted at 7:18 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 19:21:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Minimum wage workers in Virginia are making about 27 percent more now that a state-mandated increase has taken effect.

The minimum wage in the Commonwealth increased Saturday from the federally mandated minimum of $7.25 an hour to $9.50.

The May 1 increase is part of a state law passed last year.

The minimum wage will increase again in January to $11 an hour and in 2022 to $12 an hour.

Planned increases to $13.50 an hour and $15 an hour in 2026 go into effect only if a future legislature approves those increases.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
