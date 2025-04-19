Virginia Military Institute hosts 60th reunion: 'Old Yells in the barracks'

LEXINGTON, Va. — Hundreds gathered in Lexington this week to relive the old days. Virginia Military Institute held a big reunion for five classes that graduated years ago. The event ran from Sunday, April 13 through Tuesday, April 15.

CBS 6’s Julie Bragg was there. She and her sisters took their father, Clyde, to meet up with his fellow classmates from the Class of 1965. The reunion also included alumni from the Classes of 1950, 1955, 1960 and 1970.

WTVR

The three-day event included presentations, tours of the newer facilities and a memorial service for those Keydets who have passed on. The alumni seemed to really enjoy a parade featuring the current cadets attending VMI and a trip to the old barracks to for their “old yells.” All of the alumni and cadets did a traditional cheer, one time for each class represented at the reunion.

The alumni also shared meals together and relived memories, which often included stories about funny things that happened and pranks the men played on each other decades ago. They also spent time getting to know the current VMI cadets and staff.

Julie said her family had a wonderful time and that it was a great opportunity to spend time with her sisters, father and his Brother Rats from VMI.

WTVR

