Virginia men attacked by a pack of dogs that escaped their enclosure

CREWE, Va. — Two men were attacked by six pit bull dogs after they escaped their enclosure on Tuesday in Nottoway County.

Crewe Police and Nottoway deputies found the two men with multiple dog bites in the 400 block of Carter Street after the attack was reported.

Police said the first man was walking in the area when he was attacked by the dogs, and the second man was a neighbor who was trying to help.

One of the men was transported to a medical facility by EMS, and the second went in a personal vehicle.

Police said the dogs' vet records identified them as pit bulls, and they all had current rabies vaccinations. Their enclosure was located in the 100 block of West Maryland Avenue.

All six dogs were contained and have been surrendered to Nottoway County Animal Control.

Crewe Police Department is handling the investigation and charges are currently pending for the owner of the dogs.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.