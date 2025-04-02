Virginia Family Foundation holds annual March for Life at State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. — Pro-life advocates gathered at the Virginia State Capitol Wednesday for the Family Foundation’s annual “March for Life,” emphasizing their commitment to advocating for the protection of vulnerable women and their unborn children. Participants rallied as a visual reminder to legislators, stating they will, "never stop speaking up for the protection of vulnerable women and their unborn children."

Currently, abortion is legal in Virginia through the second trimester of pregnancy. Hundreds attended the march, with many sharing personal perspectives on the need for greater support for women facing unplanned pregnancies.

"I wish there was a lot more support for women who are facing pregnancies that are unplanned whether it's due to financial reasons or health concerns. I'd love to see programs that are offered to help women that are facing pregnancies that are scared to continue with instead of giving them an option that ultimately harms them," Samantha Mikkelson, a mother of nine children, said.

CBS Six reached out to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia for a response to the event. Executive Director Jamie Lockhart stated, "Let's be clear: Virginians support reproductive freedom. While a vocal minority rallies today at the Virginia March for Life, most Virginians support the right to make personal health care decisions without political interference. It’s time to enshrine that freedom in our constitution. We need a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights — now and for the future."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube