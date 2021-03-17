Virginia man arrested for raping 12-year-old met girl via social media, police say

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- A Virginia man arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl met the child via social media, according to police.

Fredericksburg Police said the victim's mother contacted officers on Jan. 14 and said she believed her 12-year-old daughter "was having sexual relations with an adult male."

Police arrested 23-year-old Roger Brownwell, of Woodbridge. He was charged with felony rape and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Fredericksburg Police

Roger Brownwell

Detectives said Brownwell met the victim on social media before he sneaked into the child's home at night to assault the child on two different occasions.

Brownwell is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, according to police.

