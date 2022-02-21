Virginia man killed in crash involving deputy's cruiser

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- A Virginia sheriff's office says a man was killed when a car he was driving went out of control and hit a county deputy’s cruiser.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports 24-year-old Enrique Rodriguez Guevara of Stafford was killed in a collision that took place about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on State Route 610 just east of Shelton Shop Road.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says Rodriguez Guevara was driving east when his car hit a concrete median and went into the westbound lanes and into the path of the cruiser.

Kimmitz said the deputy had no time to react to the vehicle entering his lane.